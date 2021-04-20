Where are you going?
Neisha Thai Restaurant

8027 Leesburg Pike #110, Vienna, VA 22182, USA
| +1 703-883-3588
Authentic Thai Cuisine Vienna Virginia United States

Sun 12pm - 10pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 10pm
Fri 11am - 11pm
Sat 11:30am - 11pm

Authentic Thai Cuisine

If you have the doldrums, spice things up at Neisha Thai Cuisine. The stylish restaurant, which boasts handcrafted decor from Chiang Mai, has been featured by Zagat, The Washington Post, and Washingtonian Magazine. Opened 15 years ago by Rick Kitchrayotin, who moved to the U.S. from Thailand, Neisha recently relocated to Tysons Corner. Perfect for a business lunch or a date night, the restaurant serves such signature dishes as pineapple fried rice, passion beef (steak marinated for three days and served with fresh ginger on a sizzling platter), and fresh salmon grilled in banana leaves. For dessert try the homemade coconut or green tea ice cream or the traditional taro custard, made from a family recipe.
By Lara Takenaga , AFAR Contributor

