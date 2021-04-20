Neiman Marcus
When it opened in 1907, the Neiman Marcus department store was unlike anything Texas had seen, with opulent furnishings and designer fashions that had been sourced in New York City
. The store struck a chord with the newly-oil-rich denizens of Dallas
, who proceeded to buy out the initial inventory in weeks. And thus, a luxury legend was born. Since then, the brand has grown and evolved (even buying Manhattan retail icon Bergdorf Goodman in the process), but it has always adhered to that elevated level of luxury, from launching the first retail fashion shows in the country in the 1920s, to producing what’s still considered the most over-the-top holiday catalogue around. All that history can be felt at this flagship location, where the retailer has been based since 1914, in a now-landmarked Renaissance revival–style building. Take in original details like the double staircase as you shop the fashion-filled floors, then enjoy the famous lunch at the sixth-floor Zodiac restaurant, which has been treating Dallas’s elite to classics like mandarin orange soufflé with chicken salad for over 50 years. The holidays are particularly magical at this location, too, when thousands of lights cover the facade, a grand Christmas tree adorns the main hall, and the store windows are filled with elaborate displays.