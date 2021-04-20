The "Other" Washington Wine Country - Lake Chelan
The up and coming wine region surrounding Lake Chelan in central Washington is a great place to spend a weekend relaxing and tasting boutique wines. Central Washington's warm, dry climate is perfect for a number of varietals, and small wineries like Nefarious Cellars (pictured) and Benson Vineyards dot the hills surrounding Lake Chelan. The wineries are open to visitors and you can enjoy a relaxed tasting of high quality wines and speak with proprietors without fighting the crowds often seen in better known wine regions. The lake itself is a popular attraction for vacationers around Washington and cottage rentals are popular as are the few small resorts that call Lake Chelan home.