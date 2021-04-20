Where are you going?
Nederkouter 109

109 Nederkouter
Website
Visit WasBar Ghent Belgium

Visit WasBar

Sivan Askayo visited Flanders as a guest of Visit Flanders. A winning concept of a launderette combined with a cafe is now getting a twist and raising its functional appeal with the addition of a hairdresser. It’s all under one roof in a well-designed space called WasBar.

The founders of WasBar are two young guys who live in Ghent and who used to take their laundry to their mothers. Their concept won a TV competition for young entrepreneurs (the Flemish version of The Apprentice), and they opened the space in October 2012.

The design studio PinkEye created a colorful space for students and young professionals in Ghent, which is a university city. I loved the graphic identity of the place, from a clothespin crossed with a bottle opener logo to the pink/light blue/mint green color palette, not to mention that each laundry machine has a name!

The space is open until 10 p.m., and there is no better thing than overhearing two young guys in their 20s discussing their laundry.
By Sivan Askayo , AFAR Local Expert

