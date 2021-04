Neckar Neckar, Germany

Sit on this wall in Tübingen Tübingen is a town straight out of a Grimm's fairy tale. I loved it here because set against a backdrop of rich history student life makes this a busting modern town. I really enjoyed strolling along the Neckar river watching boats punt along and students dangle over the water. If you're there in the summer make sure you grab an ice cream cone and bask in the sun on the old city wall above the water. It's just the thing to do!