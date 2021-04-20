Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Near the Cathedral

1 Calle Magistral Cabrera
Sunbathing in Cadiz before Sunset Cadiz Spain

Sunbathing in Cadiz before Sunset

A wonderful walled city, Cadiz has a marvelous atmosphere. Beautiful landscaping adorns the streets, and the crashing of the waves is the perfect background music as you take in the walk along the seaside. Start near the cathedral to get the full experience of what this city has to offer: you will pass museums, exhibits, and local vendors, and you can watch the cruise ships roll in.

Check out the restaurants that line the bluffs; the terraces are the perfect place to melt away stress and soak in the Spanish sun.

For local hangouts, head to the main square and find yourself a spot on a bench to watch the people pass by and the dramatic shadows cast themselves over you.

For the most memorable moments, take a sunset stroll along the outer walls of the city as you watch the sun dip below the water, leaving a wake of shimmering lights behind...

Photo by Marnie Pix/Flickr.
By Brandy Bell , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points