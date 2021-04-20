Near the Cathedral
1 Calle Magistral Cabrera
Sunbathing in Cadiz before SunsetA wonderful walled city, Cadiz has a marvelous atmosphere. Beautiful landscaping adorns the streets, and the crashing of the waves is the perfect background music as you take in the walk along the seaside. Start near the cathedral to get the full experience of what this city has to offer: you will pass museums, exhibits, and local vendors, and you can watch the cruise ships roll in.
Check out the restaurants that line the bluffs; the terraces are the perfect place to melt away stress and soak in the Spanish sun.
For local hangouts, head to the main square and find yourself a spot on a bench to watch the people pass by and the dramatic shadows cast themselves over you.
For the most memorable moments, take a sunset stroll along the outer walls of the city as you watch the sun dip below the water, leaving a wake of shimmering lights behind...
Photo by Marnie Pix/Flickr.