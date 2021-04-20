Where are you going?
Near Ocotal Beach

Ocotal Beach, Guanacaste Province, Costa Rica
Zip Lining through the Jungle Coco Costa Rica

Zip Lining through the Jungle

Not only is zip lining along a rainforest canopy a great adrenaline rush, it is also a wonderful way to get close to the wildlife of the rugged Nicoya shoreline. Costa Rica has over 800 species of bird, and you'll see and hear many of them in the coastal trees, as well as the occasional capuchin and squirrel monkey. Even if you're afraid of heights, a good canopy tour outfitter will make you feel at ease.

Wood/Flickr.
By Catherine Craddock-Carrillo , AFAR Local Expert

