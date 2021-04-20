Where are you going?
Near Dhammayan-gyi, Bagan, Myanmar

Old Bagan, Myanmar (Burma)
Red sunset over the plains of Myanmar. Old Bagan Myanmar
Sleeping during the heat of the day. Old Bagan Myanmar
Typical horse cart. Old Bagan Myanmar
Typical oxcart. Old Bagan Myanmar
Sun - Sat 8am - 5pm

Red sunset over the plains of Myanmar.

There are several excellent viewing pagodas to climb and watch the bloodred sunsets. It's very quiet and peaceful.
By Patricia Irish

Patricia Irish
almost 7 years ago

Typical oxcart.

The oxcarts are always decorated. These and the horsecarts are the preferred way of getting around to the stupas. Most of the drivers are excellent guides and have learned some English to be helpful.
Patricia Irish
almost 7 years ago

Typical horse cart.

We took horse carts around the stupas. Our driver was very knowledgeable, spoke pretty fair English and was extremely kind. There are several corrals where you can meet and select drivers, and negociate price. Ours was about $25. US per day.
Patricia Irish
almost 7 years ago

Sleeping during the heat of the day.

The temple area used to have villages, which have now been moved to New Bagan. People still use the temple for resting and avoiding the heat of the day.

