Neals Yard

Arch 1-11, Apollo Business Park, St James's Road, Bermondsey, London SE16 4ET, UK
Website
| +44 20 7500 7520
Wed - Sat 9am - 3pm

Tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Covent Garden, Neal’s Yard is just about the quirkiest place in the neighborhood.

Inaugurated int he 1600s by the architect Thomas Neale, who later went on and became a miner in Virginia and Maryland. He always had quite the entrepreneurial spirit, and in definitely shows in the Yard.

From hairdressers to healthy juice shops, to the legendary Neal’s Yard Remedies or Neal’s Yard Dairy, this small square is like stepping on a rainbow of colors, and represents the city quite well –London really is full of surprises, and entirely different even if you only slightly turn your head.
By Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert

