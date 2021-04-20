Where are you going?
Nduara Loliondo [CLOSED]

Loliondo, Tanzania
Website
This camp is permanently closed. 

This seasonal December-to-April tented camp is situated in a 20-mile-wide valley just outside the park boundary on the southern Loliondo Plains, backed by the Gol Mountains and studded with kopjes that overlook areas where wildebeest congregate. As such, its location is optimal for witnessing the wildebeest calving season on the southern, short-grass plains of Serengeti National Park. The camp also emphasizes cultural encounters with local Masai communities. In the immediate vicinity, Masai cattle herders still live a traditional lifestyle in balance with wild animals, and guests meet local people in authentic settings and situations. Under an agreement with local Masai leaders, no other safari operators have crossing rights through the concession; meanwhile Nduaro Loliondo guests have permission to drive off-road for up-close game viewing. The camp is also one of the rare places in the Serengeti ecosystem to offer guided walking safaris and night drives away from mainstream safari tourism infrastructure. Colored Masai beads, sheepskin throws, and leather furniture decorate the guest tents, which are all equipped with flush toilets and bucket showers. The vibe is laid-back, and, unlike many camps with pre-dawn wake-up calls, guests are not pressured to get up earlier than they want to for game drives or other activities.
By Susan Hack , AFAR Contributor

