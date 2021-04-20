Where are you going?
Nayara Springs

de, Alajuela Province, San Carlos, Costa Rica
Website
| +506 888-332-2961
Connected by a 200-foot footbridge spanning a rainforest ravine, Nayara Springs is the newer, adults-only sister property of Nayara Resort, Spa & Gardens. Each of the former’s 35 villas is eclectically furnished—crystal chandeliers hang above hand-carved Balinese furniture, Mexican tiles blend with local art and textiles—and opens to its own private pool fed by naturally warm mineral springs; terraces have daybeds, dining areas, and hammocks on one side and grottolike outdoor shower areas on the other. After awakening to the sounds of the jungle, make your way to Mi Cafecito, an espresso bar where locally sourced beans are roasted on-site, before stretching hiking-sore limbs with complimentary yoga at the alfresco pavilion. Smoothies, fresh-squeezed juices, and light salads are on offer at the poolside restaurant. In the evenings, Amor Loco is the place for cocktails, international dishes and, on most nights, live music.
By Deb Hopewell , AFAR Contributor

