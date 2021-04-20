Where are you going?
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

550 Taylor Ave, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA
Website
| +1 410-263-4783
Navy Football Annapolis Maryland United States

Navy Football

Navy football is a mainstay for Annapolis in the Fall. College football draws some of the most passionate fans in the country, but Navy games draw upon the heraldry, pageantry and tradition of the U.S. Naval Academy. The entire city buzzes when the Midshipmen are playing at home in Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

The Midshipmen play about five games a year at home and tickets usually cost under $40. Each graduating class sponsors a tailgating tent outside the stadium and hundreds of midshipmen (student officers-in-training) are in full dress uniform on the home side. Keep an eye out for Bill the Goat and get ready to cover your ears when the fog horn sounds signalling a touchdown or big play by the Midshipmen!
By Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert

