Navigator of the Seas
Milton Bight, Honduras
What It Feels Like to Cruise the Open SeasThere is nothing like waking up to the sound of a ship, cutting through the open waves below, and then opening up your balcony door and having room service breakfast in a bathrobe while overlooking the cerulean waters.
I recently spent a week on board the Navigator of the Seas, Royal Caribbean's most recently refurbished ship that is now sailing out of Galveston, Texas, and ports in Roatan, Honduras; Belize City, Belize and Cozumel, Mexico.
I enjoy all aspects of cruising- it's a different type of vacation, where you can leave all planning and worries at the port and enjoy a week of fun, relaxation and exploration of several new places.