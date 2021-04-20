Where are you going?
Navigator of the Seas

Milton Bight, Honduras
What It Feels Like to Cruise the Open Seas

There is nothing like waking up to the sound of a ship, cutting through the open waves below, and then opening up your balcony door and having room service breakfast in a bathrobe while overlooking the cerulean waters.

I recently spent a week on board the Navigator of the Seas, Royal Caribbean's most recently refurbished ship that is now sailing out of Galveston, Texas, and ports in Roatan, Honduras; Belize City, Belize and Cozumel, Mexico.

I enjoy all aspects of cruising- it's a different type of vacation, where you can leave all planning and worries at the port and enjoy a week of fun, relaxation and exploration of several new places.
By Ashley Castle Pittman , AFAR Ambassador

