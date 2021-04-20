Dixie of the West
Leaving Bryce Canyon's scorched orange landscape to drive through the neighboring Dixie National Forest is a drastic change of scenery. Lime-green dipped paintbrushes of Aspen
trees scatter the mountains like fairy dust. Upon reaching the top of Highway 14 you nearly drive past the hidden icy metallic-blue Navajo Lake. Make sure to take in this mystical site, even if it means making a very cautious u-turn. Being surrounded by snow it's hard to believe this lake was originally formed by a lava flow.