Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Navajo Lake

Navajo Lake, Utah 84762, USA
Dixie of the West Duck Crk Vlg Utah United States

Dixie of the West

Leaving Bryce Canyon's scorched orange landscape to drive through the neighboring Dixie National Forest is a drastic change of scenery. Lime-green dipped paintbrushes of Aspen trees scatter the mountains like fairy dust. Upon reaching the top of Highway 14 you nearly drive past the hidden icy metallic-blue Navajo Lake. Make sure to take in this mystical site, even if it means making a very cautious u-turn. Being surrounded by snow it's hard to believe this lake was originally formed by a lava flow.
By Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30