Nausicaa
Boulevard Sainte-Beuve
| +33 3 21 30 99 99
Sat - Wed 9:30am - 7pm
Thur, Fri 9:30am - 6:30pm
Explore France's Best AquariumWith more than 1000 different species of marine life, NAUSICAA is an aquarium like no other. It is Northern France’s most popular cultural attraction and one of the top tourist sites in the country.
NAUSICAA is more than just a place to admire sea creatures. Named for the heroine who cared for the shipwrecked Ulysses, in Homer’s Odyssey, NAUSICAA is an educational and research facility, breeding centre, and rescue hospital for sick and injured animals.
In 1999, only 8 years after opening, NAUSICAA was named the first Centre of Excellence by UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (or IOC).
Top attractions include California sea lions, a shark tank, a touch pool, giant tortoises, south African penguins, and the breath-taking coral lagoon (pictured here), with more than 200 different and colourful fish species.
More information at: http://cheeseweb.eu/2013/06/visiting-nausicaa-aquarium-boulognesurmer-france/