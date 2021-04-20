Nature Center Village Way

Nature knows best There's a small Nature Center tugged away on Amelia Island Plantation. It's a good destination for kids and adults who want to learn more about their natural surroundings.



The naturalists you can find here (Amanda Clark and Levi Welling) are so passionate about the critters in their care and out in the wild, it's infectious. In fact, Levi lead a paddling board excursion I was part of through the salt marsh one morning, which was enlightening. You can tell he's totally curious about flora and fauna and loves to learn and share his knowledge.



Check with the naturalists on seasonal activities, from crabbing and edible plant and wildflower tours, to shell and shark tooth hunts for kids. Or, you can stroll through a maritime forest with them and discover the species that call the forest their home. You can also take part in a birding excursion, or perhaps even assist in sea turtle recovery!



HOURS:

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.



CONTACT:

(904) 321-5082



A warm thank you:

My Amelia Island experience was courtesy of Omni Resorts Amelia Island Plantation (http://www.omnihotels.com/hotels/amelia-island-plantation). #MeetMeAtAmelia



