Naturbier [CLOSED] Plaza de Sta. Ana, 9, 28012 Madrid, Spain

The Best Brew in Madrid I simply love Naturbier. The atmosphere is always warm, regardless of the weather; perhaps due to the delicious beers on tap—light (rubia) or dark (tostada) and the happy attitude of the staff.



Calamari and Gazpacho always seem to be coming out of the back of the restaurant, and customers are always flowing in.



Don’t miss the vegetarian paella or patatas bravas, both equally delicious!