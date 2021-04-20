Naturals Ice Cream
North Main Road
| +91 20 4128 5385
More info
Sun - Sat 10:30am - 11:30pm
Grab a Double Scoop at Natural Ice CreamLate evenings on the corner of North Main and Lane 7 tend to be busy. There’s an ice cream parlor here, after all, and a Natural Ice Cream parlor at that.
As the name suggests, Natural Ice Cream is a brand of natural ice creams. They do not add any artificial flavors, stabilizers, or preservatives to their cones. Instead they dish out cups full of flavor using fresh fruit pulp, chunks of fresh fruit, and pieces of dry fruit in the ice cream.
Since they focus so intensely on "natural," they tend to have a seasonal menu. Some of the most popular flavors include mango, custard apple, melon, and black grape. In addition to these they often have flavors like pistachio, fig, tender coconut, coffee, and a range of chocolate.