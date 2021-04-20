Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Naturals Ice Cream

North Main Road
Website
| +91 20 4128 5385
Grab a Double Scoop at Natural Ice Cream Pune India

More info

Sun - Sat 10:30am - 11:30pm

Grab a Double Scoop at Natural Ice Cream

Late evenings on the corner of North Main and Lane 7 tend to be busy. There’s an ice cream parlor here, after all, and a Natural Ice Cream parlor at that.

As the name suggests, Natural Ice Cream is a brand of natural ice creams. They do not add any artificial flavors, stabilizers, or preservatives to their cones. Instead they dish out cups full of flavor using fresh fruit pulp, chunks of fresh fruit, and pieces of dry fruit in the ice cream.

Since they focus so intensely on "natural," they tend to have a seasonal menu. Some of the most popular flavors include mango, custard apple, melon, and black grape. In addition to these they often have flavors like pistachio, fig, tender coconut, coffee, and a range of chocolate.
By Neha Puntambekar , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points