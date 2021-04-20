Great beach

Natural Bridges State Beach is a beautiful beach located in Santa Cruz. It can get quite crowded... This is a great spot for a picnic or just to hang out and enjoy the view. Off to the side are rocky cliffs that you can walk on, which have beautiful patterns on the rocks. When the tide goes out you can see sea stars, sea anemones and mussels. There is also a eucalyptus grove where monarch butterflies congregate.