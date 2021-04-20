Where are you going?
Natural Bridge

Natural Bridge, VA 24578, USA
Nature's "Eye Candy" Natural Bridge Virginia United States

Nature's "Eye Candy"

Considered the pride of Rockbridge County, VA, this naturally carved 215-foot high limestone formation was once owned by Thomas Jefferson, who built a cabin there for visitors and was surveyed by a teenage George Washington who was said to have carved his initials on the rock. Open year-round, visitors can journey the 137 steps to the bridge, learn about the area's earliest inhabitants at the Monacan Indian Village, visit a foam replica of Stonehenge, and at night witness the "Drama of Creation," a dazzling interpretive light and music display about the Seven Days of Creation using the bridge as the backdrop.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert

