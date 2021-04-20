Natural Bridge Natural Bridge, VA 24578, USA

Nature's "Eye Candy" Considered the pride of Rockbridge County, VA, this naturally carved 215-foot high limestone formation was once owned by Thomas Jefferson, who built a cabin there for visitors and was surveyed by a teenage George Washington who was said to have carved his initials on the rock. Open year-round, visitors can journey the 137 steps to the bridge, learn about the area's earliest inhabitants at the Monacan Indian Village, visit a foam replica of Stonehenge, and at night witness the "Drama of Creation," a dazzling interpretive light and music display about the Seven Days of Creation using the bridge as the backdrop.