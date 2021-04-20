Natura Cabana Boutique Hotel & Spa
Calle Paseo del Sol 5, Cabarete 57000, Dominican Republic
| +1 809-571-1507
Photo by Nick Argires
More info
Sun - Sat 8am - 11pm
Natura Cabana Boutique Hotel & SpaA Chilean couple runs this small hotel overlooking an untouched beach on the Dominican Republic’s northern coast, halfway between the towns of Sosúa and Cabarete. They built the property one bungalow at a time, adding a swimming pool and spa along the way. Today, 12 thatched-roof cabanas—with one, two, and three bedrooms—feature a beachy vibe, complete with stone, shell, and wood accents as well as ceiling fans and screened windows.
Guests of this homey property can also look forward to two open-air restaurants, which source most of their herbs and produce from the hotel’s organic garden, and a seaside temple for yoga and Pilates classes. Playa Encuentro, a great surfing beach, is within walking distance, and activities like kiteboarding lessons on Playa Cabarete, zip-lining past monkeys in the jungle, and swimming in secluded waterfalls are all nearby.