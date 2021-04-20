Nativity Cathedral
Brīvības bulvāris 23, Centra rajons, Rīga, LV-1050, Latvia
+371 67 212 901
Sun 6am - 6:30pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 6:30pm
Sat 7am - 7pm
Say a little prayer in the Nativity CathedralThis was my first visit to a Russian Orthodox church and it was every bit as trippy as I could have hoped. I've long enjoyed visiting the sumptuous Catholic cathedrals of France, Spain and Italy, but nothing quite prepared me for the sheer onslaught of images that overpower you at the Nativity Cathedral. Every inch of wall is covered in iconography, including some truly mind bending murals of saints riding mythical beasts, and they've not gone easy with the gold leaf either.
Sit, appreciate, contemplate, meditate. Close your eyes and have a pray, or keep the open and try to absorb the rich, rich palette of this particular form of worship.