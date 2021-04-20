Where are you going?
Nationaltheatret

Johanne Dybwads plass 1, 0161 Oslo, Norway
Website
| +47 22 00 14 00
A Night at Ibsen's Main Stage Oslo Norway

Oslo’s main theatre opened its doors in 1899, featuring plays by Bjørnson, Holberg, and Ibsen, and as a consequence put Norwegian plays on the map, so to speak.

The theatre still preforms all the old classics as well as exciting new plays. Nationaltheatret came to be Ibsens theatre, and attracted, and indeed still attracts, most of Norway’s actors of repute.

Located by the high street Karl Johan en route to the Royal Palace, it’s strategically placed close to lots of other interesting highlights as well!

By Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert

