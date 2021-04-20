Where are you going?
National World War I Museum at Liberty Memorial

2 Memorial Dr, Kansas City, MO 64108, USA
Website
| +1 816-888-8100
Kansas City's Monument to the Great War Kansas City Missouri United States
View from Tower Kansas City Missouri United States
View from Tower Kansas City Missouri United States
Kansas City's Monument to the Great War Kansas City Missouri United States
View from Tower Kansas City Missouri United States
View from Tower Kansas City Missouri United States

Tue - Sun 10am - 5pm

Kansas City's Monument to the Great War

In 2006, Kansas City opened the nation’s official museum dedicated to World War I, recently refurbished to be the center of WWI centennial celebrations 2014. The Walk of Honor leads you down to the museum entrance; to pass into the exhibits, you walk over an encased field of poppies, the symbol of fallen soldiers in the war. Two theaters divide the war into pre- and post-American intervention to tell the entire complex story of the conflict. The most moving landmark in city, if not the entire Midwest, take the time to explore the Exhibition and Memorial Halls (accessed by elevator at the end of the museum—ask for directions) with murals gifted to Kansas City from France. Climb Memorial Tower (the torch the emerges into the skyline) for the best view of city—one many locals will say is their favorite look at their hometown.

By Stephen Himes , AFAR Local Expert

Leslie G
almost 5 years ago

Best view

For the best 360 degree view of the city, go to the top of the museum tower
Leslie G
almost 5 years ago

View from Tower

Best city views on WWI tower

