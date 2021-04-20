National Theatre of Iceland Hverfisgata 19

National Theatre of Iceland Reykjavik's striking National Theatre - designed by Guðjón Samúelsson - has been bringing first class entertainment to the city since 1950.



The interior is plush and comfortable, and you can see Icelandic as well as foreign classical and modern plays, as well as operas, ballets, and musicals across the three separate venues (Main Stage, Black Box and aSmall Stage for children).



A great night out if you're in town!