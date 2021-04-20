Where are you going?
National Theatre

Upper Ground, South Bank, London SE1 9PX, UK
Website
| +44 20 7452 3000
The National Theater London United Kingdom

More info

Mon - Sat 9:30am - 11pm

The National Theater

This is actually three theaters—the Lyttleton, the Cottesloe, and the Olivier—in one incredible 1960s complex on the Southbank. It's the absolute epicenter of London's vibrant theater culture, putting on both the classics and the most contemporary productions, with multiple shows each day. It's also democratically priced, with £10 tickets available if you book early, and a small number of day tickets (also £10) made available for every show, every morning. Throughout the summer you get plenty of street performance, free productions, and happenings outside on the plaza, so it's always worth showing up just to see what's going on.
By Emma John , AFAR Local Expert

