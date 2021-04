National Stadium al ks. J. Poniatowskiego 1, 03-901 Warszawa, Poland

Brand New National Stadium in Warsaw This is the view of the new National Stadium from Castel Square. The venue hosted the opening match, remaining two group matches, a quarterfinal, and a semifinal of the UEFA Euro 2012. It's used mostly for football matches; however, two concerts have been confirmed. Madonna will perform on August 1 as part of her MDNA Tour, followed by Coldplay on September 19. Swiętokrzyski Bridge is in the foreground.