Taman Negara National Park Indochina

Off the Grid in Taman Negara National Park While this picture may appear calm and serene, the journey to reach this point was anything but that. It was truly an adventure, and once you arrive you will be grateful that you made the journey. You start off in Kuala Lumpur at about 8 a.m., where you take a bus ride that entails most of the day. You then transfer to a different bus that goes for another hour our so, where you're deposited at a dock along the river. Next you will clamber into a long boat for a three-hour journey up the river. Finally, you will arrive at the small village of Kuala Tahan, pictured here. Dinner is served almost immediately upon arrival, and there is a night jungle walk through the park in the evenings, if you so desire. Taman Negara is one of the great ecotourism destinations around, and with a serious lack of amenities (if you stay at a little hostel in the village like I did), you really feel like you are in the middle of nowhere. This park has a cave system nearby, bird watching areas, and also boasts the longest jungle canopy walk in the world.