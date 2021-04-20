Where are you going?
National Palace Museum

No. 221, Sec 2, Zhi Shan Rd, Shilin District, Taipei City, Taiwan 111
Website
| +886 2 2881 2021
Tue - Sun 9am - 5pm

This is a definite must-see for culture vultures and those with even a mild curiosity about Chinese art and history. The museum owns nearly 700,000 of the most valuable works of Chinese art (General Chiang Kai-shek cherry picked the best of China's national treasures before fleeing to Taiwan, resulting in this collection). Because of its size, only 1% of the collection can be displayed at one time, so exhibits rotate often. Perhaps the most revered piece in the museum (our guide referred to it as the Mona Lisa of Chinese art) is a piece of Jade carved into the shape of a cabbage head with a grasshopper on it.
By Matt Gibson , AFAR Local Expert

