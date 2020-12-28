National Museum of the United States Army 1775 Liberty Dr, Fort Belvoir, VA 22060, USA

Army Strong A visit inside the first national museum that covers the Army’s entire 245-year history. Seventy lifelike cast figures in uniform and bearing arms portray American soldiers from the American Revolutionary War to recent combat in Afghanistan and the Middle East form the centerpieces for the museum’s six main galleries that reflect the Army’s history from its militia roots in the early 1600s through its roles in ongoing wars in the Middle East. The chronologically arranged galleries feature unique artifacts, documents, artwork, short stories about soldiers’ personal experiences at war and interactive displays that explain things like the music soldiers listened to in the era, the food they ate, and the weaponry used. Prominent artifacts on display include the M3 Bradley Cavalry Fighting Vehicle that led the 2003 charge from Kuwait to Baghdad, the M4A3E2 Sherman "Jumbo" Tank that broke through German lines during the Battle of the Bulge in World War II, and one of the few remaining "Higgins Boats" that carried U.S. troops ashore to Normandy on D-Day.