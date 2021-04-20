National Museum of Denmark
Prince's Mansion, Ny Vestergade 10, 1471 København K, Denmark
| +45 33 13 44 11
Tue - Sun 10am - 5pm
Rich History and Excellent ExhibitsWhile the National Museum of Denmark has a number of different satellite locations, the primary facility is between Copenhagen's city hall and parliament. The museum includes everything from a recovered Viking ship, to an extensive collection of Greek vases.
It is both family and adult friendly.
Set aside a full day to tour the museum and to explore its extensive collections. Recently renovated, the displays are easy to understand and very approachable.