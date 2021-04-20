Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

National Museum of Denmark

Prince's Mansion, Ny Vestergade 10, 1471 København K, Denmark
Website
| +45 33 13 44 11
Rich History and Excellent Exhibits Copenhagen Denmark

More info

Tue - Sun 10am - 5pm

Rich History and Excellent Exhibits

While the National Museum of Denmark has a number of different satellite locations, the primary facility is between Copenhagen's city hall and parliament. The museum includes everything from a recovered Viking ship, to an extensive collection of Greek vases.

It is both family and adult friendly.

Set aside a full day to tour the museum and to explore its extensive collections. Recently renovated, the displays are easy to understand and very approachable.
By Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points