National Museum of Commercial Aviation [CLOSED] 5442 Frontage Rd

Go Sky High at the Aviation Museum A must for any aviation fans, this small—but packed—museum is run by incredibly helpful and knowledgeable staff, and you’ll find plenty here amongst the 35,000 artifacts to keep you—and any other plane nuts, no matter how big or small—occupied for hours. There are lots of hands-on exhibits to play with: You can take off and land with flight simulation computers, and kids will love the play room where they can dress up in uniforms and play with aviation-related toys. Look out for the retro collection: The Barbie Flight Attendant set is fantastic.



