National Library of Malta 36 Old Treasury Street,, Valletta, Malta

The Pen and the Sword As one of the last pieces of architecture commissioned by the Knights of Malta before fleeing, the National Library, or Bibliotheca, is a reference library containing old manuscripts, historical documents, newspapers, and rare bound books. Bring your passport to gain access to the library's collection and to wander the classical book-lined halls. When the sun is out, venture to the nearby cafes to people-watch and to admire the majestic building from a distance. Furthermore, the Museum of Archaeology is just a few minutes away.