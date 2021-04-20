Where are you going?
National Library of Malta

36 Old Treasury Street,, Valletta, Malta
+356 2123 6585
The Pen and the Sword Valletta Malta

Mon - Sat 8:15am - 1:15pm

The Pen and the Sword

As one of the last pieces of architecture commissioned by the Knights of Malta before fleeing, the National Library, or Bibliotheca, is a reference library containing old manuscripts, historical documents, newspapers, and rare bound books. Bring your passport to gain access to the library's collection and to wander the classical book-lined halls. When the sun is out, venture to the nearby cafes to people-watch and to admire the majestic building from a distance. Furthermore, the Museum of Archaeology is just a few minutes away.
By Emily Chu , AFAR Local Expert

