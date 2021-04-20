National Harbor
National Harbor, Fort Washington, MD 20745, USA
Free Yoga on the PotomacNational Harbor offers lots of free events to the public throughout the spring and summer that include concerts, movies and fitness classes. A local favorite is yoga on the waterfront held at the East Pier. It's hard to find a more centering spot in D.C. for your practice.
Sessions are held Tuesdays at 7pm and Saturdays at 9am. In addition to yoga, there are also free Zumba classes on Wednesday evenings.
Tip: Arrive early to grab a sheltered spot under the pier tent.
Woodrow Wilson Bridge from the Marina
The National Harbor Marina is a great place to stroll and enjoy views of the Potomac River. The piers are lined with benches and Adirondack chairs that are perfect for relaxing.
At the very end of the East Pier is a viewer that overlooks the Woodrow Wilson Memorial Bridge. The bridge is the part of I-95 that links Virginia to Maryland and is one of only a few highway drawbridges in the U.S. It is fascinating to experience the rare occasion when the 12-lane bridge is raised, though drivers stuck in congested, D.C. rush-hour traffic may not agree.
National Harbor Water Taxi
The Potomac River acts as a natural boundary much of Maryland and Virginia. A great way to visit Old Town Alexandria in Virginia from the National Harbor in Maryland (or vice versa) is by water taxi. A one-way trip lasts about 25 minutes and being on the water provides a unique perspective that is much more scenic than the highway.
In addition to the water taxi, The Potomac River Boat Company also offers Mt. Vernon and Washington monument tour cruises from the National Harbor.
Tip: Purchase round-trip tickets for the water taxi online and receive a $2 discount.
Water Sports on the Potomac
There's a small dock near the carousel at National Harbor that rents pedal boats and kayaks. It's a fit and fun way to get out on the Potomac with friends and enjoy views of the marina and Woodrow Wilson Bridge. Rentals are by the half- or full-hour.
Tip: Don't forget sunscreen and water, D.C. summers are hot and humid!
Woodrow Wilson Bridge Trail
This pretty, landscaped trail links National Harbor to Old Town, Alexandria. Pedestrians and bikers have the opportunity to cross from Maryland into Virginia via the Woodrow Wilson Bridge. On the drawbridge, there are three overlooks with signage detailing local history and sites.
The trail offers a moderate workout with a length of approximately 3.5 miles and inclines at both ends. It starts at National Harbor on the crushed-shell river path by the carousel. It can also be accessed in Alexandria on George Washington Parkway just south of Church Street.
The Awakening
Yes there are the famous monuments (Washington, Lincoln, etc.) but there are also a great deal of beautiful statues all around the city. This sculpture, called The Awakening, is located at the National Harbor just south of the city. Besides seeing the sculpture, the Harbor has an assortment of cafes, eclectic stores, and moderate to luxury hotels including the Gaylord Palms Hotel. A popular place for conferences, the locals, especially from the nearby DC suburbs also venture to the Harbor for outdoor concerts, outdoor movie festivals, the annual Cirque du Soleil performances, or for quick meal.