Woodrow Wilson Bridge from the Marina

The National Harbor Marina is a great place to stroll and enjoy views of the Potomac River. The piers are lined with benches and Adirondack chairs that are perfect for relaxing.



At the very end of the East Pier is a viewer that overlooks the Woodrow Wilson Memorial Bridge. The bridge is the part of I-95 that links Virginia to Maryland and is one of only a few highway drawbridges in the U.S. It is fascinating to experience the rare occasion when the 12-lane bridge is raised, though drivers stuck in congested, D.C. rush-hour traffic may not agree.