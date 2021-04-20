National Geographic Store 102A Brompton Rd

Get Inspired by National Geographic This store was new to me—I had no idea that National Geographic had their own merchandise. Knightsbridge is an extremely well-heeled shopping area these days, but in the Enlightenment it was a great scientific hub and so it feels appropriate that the expeditionary brand should have moved in here, offering fascinating maps and outdoor equipment. However, if you're more of the creature comforts kind, I recommend the very good value pancakes in the really rather lovely, souk-like café.