Visit the National Gallery of Modern Art, Mumbai

Architecturally inspired by Royal Albert Hall in London , the National Gallery of Modern Art, Mumbai started as a concert hall. After a 12-year renovation, the museum opened in 1996 with five galleries, an auditorium, a library, and a cafeteria. Today it displays a diverse collection of 14,000 works in addition to temporary exhibits. View paintings, sculptures, graphics, and photographs by both Indian and international artists. Highlights include Santiniketan Triptych by Tyeb Mehta and Zameen by M. F. Husain.