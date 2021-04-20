Exquisite Canadian Art at the National Gallery
Featuring the works of Tom Thomson, Emily Carr, and the Group of Seven, the National Gallery of Canada
is one of the country’s premiere destinations for paintings, sculptures, and contemporary art. The building also hosts the Canadian Museum of Contemporary Photography as well as special exhibitions of works by Canadian and international artists. On until September 2014, Storytelling
uses four video installations to recount the histories of the Fassa Valley in Northern Italy, the Scottish Highlands, a renowned Glasgow theatre and the Belgian-occupied Congo.