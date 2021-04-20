Where are you going?
National Gallery of Canada

380 Sussex Dr, Ottawa, ON K1N 9N4, Canada
Website
| +1 613-990-1985
Tue, Wed, Fri - Sun 10am - 5pm
Thur 10am - 8pm

Featuring the works of Tom Thomson, Emily Carr, and the Group of Seven, the National Gallery of Canada is one of the country’s premiere destinations for paintings, sculptures, and contemporary art. The building also hosts the Canadian Museum of Contemporary Photography as well as special exhibitions of works by Canadian and international artists. On until September 2014, Storytelling uses four video installations to recount the histories of the Fassa Valley in Northern Italy, the Scottish Highlands, a renowned Glasgow theatre and the Belgian-occupied Congo.

By Amie Watson , AFAR Local Expert

