Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden

Independence Ave SW &, 7th St SW, Washington, DC 20560, USA
Website
| +1 202-633-1000
Art in the Park Washington, D.C. District of Columbia United States

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 5:30pm

Art in the Park

One of my favorite spots in D.C. is the Sculpture Garden at the National Gallery of Art. The block-long green space is filled with oversized modern art pieces from the gallery’s permanent collection. You'll see work by artists such as Claes Oldenburg and Joan Miró. A path winds through all the sculptures, and along the way are a few benches where you can relax and people-watch. I guarantee that as soon as you sit down, you’ll forget you’re in the middle of one of the most popular areas of the city. The beautifully landscaped garden also features a small café and pool.

During warmer months, I always advise visitors to come when they want a break from the museums that line the west side of the Mall. From May through August, the garden turns into a wonderful jazz venue every Friday afternoon. In the winter, the garden's water feature is transformed into an ice-skating rink.
By Julee K. , AFAR Local Expert
Original the hay adams.jpg?1484241807?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points