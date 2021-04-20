National Carousel
137 National Plaza
| +1 301-842-8650
Sun - Thur 12pm - 8pm
Fri, Sat 12pm - 10pm
Around and Around We Go!I love merry-go-rounds. In this day and age, when everything is fast, faster and fastest, this slow ride is a throwback to a simpler time in family entertainment. Reminds me of my happy childhood.
Located on the edge of the Potomac River, the Carousel at National Harbor is 36-foot Americana-themed carousel featuring a herd of colorful, whimsical creatures. I love watching the small ones scramble up to the platform and pick the animal they want to ride on. Shouts of “hang on!” from parents, and little hands grip tightly just before the carousel begins to go around and the animals go up and down. So much fun for the kids!
The area housing the carousel features a newly-built playground and toddler play area that will keep the little ones happy when they’re not on the ride. There are also a few tables for that impromptu family picnic by the waterfront.
Tickets cost $5 for an entire day or $3 for each ride; adults, accompanying children, ride for free.