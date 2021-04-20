Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

National Botanic Garden of Wales

Middleton Hall, Llanarthne SA32 8HN, UK
Website
| +44 1558 667149
National Botanic Garden of Wales Llanarthney United Kingdom

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 4:30pm

National Botanic Garden of Wales

A great thing to do while visiting South Wales, whether it's winter or summer, rain or shine, is to visit the National Botanic Garden of Wales.
January is free to enter and even though it's cold outside and not much is growing outside, the indoor part is beautiful and colorful.

This time of year the snow drops are in bloom and they can be seen everywhere outside.
Inside you can observe flora form around the world like South Africa, Australia, USA, Chile. It's a lovely family outing. Also picnicking is allowed inside.

By Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points