National Aviary

700 Arch Street
| +1 412-323-7235
Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm

Birds of Feather in Pittsburgh

The National Aviary is an interactive, up close and personal experience. As you walk through, birds fly freely in exhibits replicating their natural habitats, ranging from tropical rainforests, to grasslands, to wetlands, and more. There's also a sky deck, where you can catch a falconry show, and feedings during the day, allowing visitors to participate & better understand these beautiful creatures.

By Bryan Kitch , AFAR Contributor

Laura Genutis
almost 7 years ago

National Aviary

One of my favorite places to visit in Pittsburgh is the aviary. The birds are so cute and it's a really fun day out! At different times there are daily shows and educational demonstrations about some of the birds. You can even have a party there!

