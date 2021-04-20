National Aviary 700 Arch Street

Birds of Feather in Pittsburgh The National Aviary is an interactive, up close and personal experience. As you walk through, birds fly freely in exhibits replicating their natural habitats, ranging from tropical rainforests, to grasslands, to wetlands, and more. There's also a sky deck, where you can catch a falconry show, and feedings during the day, allowing visitors to participate & better understand these beautiful creatures.



