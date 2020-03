National Archaeological Museum

The archaeology museum is probably one of the most overlooked attractions in Athens. This is mostly in part to its location far from the centre and surrounded by unattractive neighbourhoods. If you're traveling to Athens because you're interested in the ancient sites, this is a must see place. This museum contains important finds from all over the country. Often you'll find yourself on sites all over Greece , and they'll have signs saying that certain items discovered there are located at this the Archaeological Museum in Athens. The pieces in this museum are beautifully displayed, however the explanations are often hard to understand. Many of the signs describing the items can be overly brief and in archaeologists speak. The maps provided also are a little vague, and many of the popular pieces can be hard to find. This museum is also extremely large, in one day you'd be hard pressed to see everything unless you buzzed through. The best plan is to visit this museum at the end of your Greek adventure if you can. By that point you will have seen several sites and you'll have a better idea of what you might be interested in seeing at this massive museum.