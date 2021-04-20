National Air and Space Museum Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center

Learning about Space

See space artifacts like a Concorde, a Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird and the space shuttle Discovery at the Udvar-Hazy Center. You can also see the Washington Dulles International Airport from the Donald D. Engen Observation Tower, which offers a panoramic 360-degree view. If you have time, stick around for a tour to learn more about all of the items in the museum. The Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly is less than a ten minute drive from Dulles Airport and is also available via public transportation.



