The Quintessential Winter Activity in Toronto: Ice Skating!

Though frigid temperatures temp most Torontonians to hibernate indoors during the winter, those who are adventurous enough to do so and layer properly will be found lacing up at the local ice rink. Best of all, this is a free activity!



Nathan Phillips Square at City Hall is the most central and popular ice skating rink, complete with top 40 playing over loudspeakers, and ice skate rentals. Chip trucks and the Eaton Centre are nearby for cheap eats.



Harbourfront Centre's Natrel Ice Rink offers great views, heated changing rooms, lockers, skate rentals and a restaurant on-site. Their "Wing Thursday" special: $22.50 for a pitcher of beer and 1 lb of wings – plus two free skate rentals is pretty enticing. Saturday night is DJ skate night for added atmosphere.



Other notable rinks in the city include those at Trinity Bellwoods Park, High Park and the Sherbourne Commons (east of Harbourfront Centre on the lake) where you'll have to bring your own skates.





Pictured: Nathan Phillips Square Ice Rink.

