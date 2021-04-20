Where are you going?
Nassau Hall

Nassau Hall, Princeton, NJ 08542, USA
Website
Nassau Hall Princeton New Jersey United States

Nassau Hall

It may be the most photographed spot on the Princeton University campus, but just because it’s rather touristy doesn’t mean Nassau Hall isn’t worth checking out. Erected in 1756, the building is now home to the office of the University President and is guarded by the two bronze tigers facing the Nassau Street gates. Nassau Hall was named a National Historic Landmark in 1960, a much-deserved honor given that the structure survived the Revolutionary War, several fires and, probably, its fare share of toilet-paperings.
By Martin Fritz Huber , AFAR Contributor

