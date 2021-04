Nasr Nasr, El-Zawya El-Hamraa El-Balad, Al-Sharabiya, Cairo Governorate, Egypt

Kids of Mansheyat Nasr On the day before AFAR Experiences Cairo officially started, a group of us explored the impoverished suburb of Mansheyat Nasr. Our guide was Jawad Nabulsi, whose Nebny Foundation is working to improve access to education and medical care in the area. This gaggle of kids couldn't get enough of our cameras.