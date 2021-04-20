Old Made Good 3701B Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216, USA

Nationally Recognized Vintage Shop When the spunky ladies behind this stylish vintage boutique moved to a larger location earlier this year, they had a near glitter catastrophe when they tried to pattern the floors after a favorite pair of gold glitter shoes. But rather than let it get them down, they launched a “Glitter Done” Kickstarter campaign and exceeded their goal (more than $6,000) to fix the floors. It speaks to the pair’s popularity and chutzpah at getting stuff (they’d probably use another word there) done. Many of the most pieces of furniture and art at the shop have been reworked and made over hence the name OMG (Old Made Good).