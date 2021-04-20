Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Old Made Good

3701B Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216, USA
Website
Nationally Recognized Vintage Shop Nashville Tennessee United States

Nationally Recognized Vintage Shop

When the spunky ladies behind this stylish vintage boutique moved to a larger location earlier this year, they had a near glitter catastrophe when they tried to pattern the floors after a favorite pair of gold glitter shoes. But rather than let it get them down, they launched a “Glitter Done” Kickstarter campaign and exceeded their goal (more than $6,000) to fix the floors. It speaks to the pair’s popularity and chutzpah at getting stuff (they’d probably use another word there) done. Many of the most pieces of furniture and art at the shop have been reworked and made over hence the name OMG (Old Made Good).
By Jennifer Justus , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points