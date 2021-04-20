RTC/NikiKimi Hike (Near Naryn City)

This is a challenging hike that gets you into the high pastures above Naryn, with views over the Naryn and At-Bashy Valleys, all the way to At-Bashy and surrounding villages. Most of the climbing is in the first 5 km. at each end, although there is plenty of climbing throughout. It is a long day trip, but could be shortened by doing only one leg, or by taking the direct route from one leg to the other, rather than going higher into the mountains.



The start of this hike is at the east end of Naryn, accesible by taxi or by the no. 2 marshrutka. Go past the Han Tengri hotel (the ending is at the top of the hill past the Han Tengri), past the small mosque, and get off at the school, just past the mosque on the left (north). The trail follows a small stream that is just an empty streambed for most of the year. Follow the road up from the main road along the streambed. After 600 m. The road goes left over the streambed and into the hills for about 150 m. before returning to the streambed and the last house in town. The trail climbs steeply along the stream and passes through a narrow, rocky gap after about 2.2 km. Just after passing through the gap, the trail climbs into the hills to the right to a pass. At the top of the pass, you will see a small homestead down in the valley to the left. Follow the beautiful, green, fenced pastures along the stream until the fencing ends. Shortly after the fencing ends, at about 3.5 km., you will see the ruins of a mud-brick homestead to the left. Follow the branch of the trail that goes up into the hills to your right BEFORE the ruins. The trail climbs steeply with a couple of switchbacks to another homestead and fenced pasture. Continue up over the next ridge into a wide mountain valley. You will see the foundation of an old homestead just over the ridge. Climb up the valley to the top. Enjoy the views, then head back down. Once back at the foundation, stay left over the ridge and follow the jeep track and path down to another homestead. The farmer's name is Marat. If you're lucky he may offer you a cup of tea or a glass of kumiss. Continue down the valley past Marat's homestead until you reach a dirt road and houses, then out to the main road, just up the hill from the Han Tengri Hotel.



Distance (complete route): 20.6 kilometers

Start: 41º25'32.6”N, 76º02'46.8”E; elevation: 2,065 meters

Highest Point: 41º22'36”N, 76º04'43”E; elevation: 3,320.5 meters

End: 41º25'17.65”N, 76º01'45.6”E

Total elevation gain: 1,517 meters

Total elevation loss: 1,502 meters

Difficulty: 4 (fairly challenging, but no technical climbing)