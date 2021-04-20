Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Narita, Chiba Prefecture

Narita, Chiba, Japan
Everything Is Better on a Stick... Narita Japan

Everything Is Better on a Stick...

What do you do with a nine-hour layover in Japan? Take the train one stop to downtown Narita, and eat your way around town.

I was surprised by how lovely this city was, especially for being so close to the airport. The little cobblestone streets reminded me of medieval Europe, lined by sloping Asian roofs.

I happened to be there on a Sunday before New Year's, when everyone came to the temple to make wishes for the upcoming year. The streets were packed with people selling all kinds of delicious foods.

Try the tasty salted fish on a stick. I found, when I asked to take merchants' pictures with their goods, their faces lit up and they were so happy!

The best part? The Japanese are wonderfully generous with their samples! I could figure out how to get only $20 out of the ATM, and still I left with a full belly.
By Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30