Narita, Chiba Prefecture Narita, Chiba, Japan

Everything Is Better on a Stick... What do you do with a nine-hour layover in Japan? Take the train one stop to downtown Narita, and eat your way around town.



I was surprised by how lovely this city was, especially for being so close to the airport. The little cobblestone streets reminded me of medieval Europe, lined by sloping Asian roofs.



I happened to be there on a Sunday before New Year's, when everyone came to the temple to make wishes for the upcoming year. The streets were packed with people selling all kinds of delicious foods.



Try the tasty salted fish on a stick. I found, when I asked to take merchants' pictures with their goods, their faces lit up and they were so happy!



The best part? The Japanese are wonderfully generous with their samples! I could figure out how to get only $20 out of the ATM, and still I left with a full belly.