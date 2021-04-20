Narbona Wine Lodge
Zorrilla de San Martin
Photo courtesy of Finca Narbona
Rustic Wine Lodge for Discerning Wine LoversThe UNESCO World Heritage town of Colonia del Sacramento, Uruguay, is just a one-hour ferry ride from Buenos Aires. From the ferry landing, drive another hour to Carmelo, where the lodge at Finca Narbona makes a great base for exploring the wine region. Or you might prefer to just stay put: The excellent restaurant serves rustic cuisine, and the lodge hosts wine and cheese tastings in its cellar, which dates to 1909. You can also shadow a winemaker for a day, learn to make grappa, or simply enjoy a glass of tannat rosé by the pool.
From $250. This appeared in the March/April 2014 issue.