Narbona Wine Lodge

Zorrilla de San Martin
Rustic Wine Lodge for Discerning Wine Lovers Carmelo Uruguay
Rustic Wine Lodge for Discerning Wine Lovers

The UNESCO World Heritage town of Colonia del Sacramento, Uruguay, is just a one-hour ferry ride from Buenos Aires. From the ferry landing, drive another hour to Carmelo, where the lodge at Finca Narbona makes a great base for exploring the wine region. Or you might prefer to just stay put: The excellent restaurant serves rustic cuisine, and the lodge hosts wine and cheese tastings in its cellar, which dates to 1909. You can also shadow a winemaker for a day, learn to make grappa, or simply enjoy a glass of tannat rosé by the pool.

From $250. This appeared in the March/April 2014 issue.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

